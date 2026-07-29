After Leaving India Assistant Coach Role, Ryan Ten Doeschate Named KKR's Head Of Cricket Strategy

Former India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has been appointed as the new Head of Cricket Strategy for the Knight Riders franchise; the group announced the decision on Wednesday.

The ex-Netherlands all-rounder will oversee cricket strategy, talent identification and player development across the franchise's global teams.

As Head of Cricket Strategy, Ryan will also work closely with the coaching staff to establish a unified cricketing philosophy across all Knight Riders franchises.

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He will also take on assistant coaching responsibilities with the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20, and Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket (MLC).

Venky Mysore, CEO, Knight Riders Sports, said: “We are delighted to welcome Tendo back to the Knight Riders family. His deep understanding of our philosophy, combined with his experience across franchise and international cricket, makes him ideally suited for this role."

"He will help shape the next phase of growth across the Knight Riders ecosystem,” Mysore added.

“I'm excited to be back with the Knight Riders in this role,” Ryan ten Doeschate said.

“This is a unique opportunity to work with the coaching & analytics teams across our global franchises to strengthen our scouting/player development systems and to build a long-term cricket strategy,” he added.

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Doeschate shares a long-standing association with the Knight Riders setup, having joined Kolkata Knight Riders as a player in 2011.

He was also a part of the squad that lifted the IPL title in 2012 and 2014 before transitioning into a coaching role in 2022. He also played a key role in KKR's coaching staff during the franchise's third IPL title-winning campaign in 2024.

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