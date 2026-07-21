Tukaram Mundhe's Crackdown Working? Viral Post Claims Jalebi Has Lost Its Bright Orange Colour

A Mumbai man claimed that the jalebi he purchased had lost its signature orange colour, attributing the change to action taken by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The post quickly went viral, sparking a nationwide discussion on food colouring, food safety and regulatory enforcement.

Sharing his experience on X, the user wrote: "Today my son bought Jalebi from regular shop which was coming originally in orange color but todays the color is disappeared. This is all because of FDA in action under leadership of @Tukaram_IndIAS ji. All eatery shops got lesson on dos and don'ts and working."

Statewide Enforcement

IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Maharashtra, has launched a statewide "Safe Food, Safe Medicines" campaign targeting food adulteration, illegal gutkha networks and unhygienic eateries.

Over the past two months, the Maharashtra FDA has significantly intensified raids across the state, bringing numerous manufacturers, wholesalers, eateries and retailers under scrutiny. Since assuming office in May, Mundhe has led a renewed crackdown on food adulteration, placing food safety and regulatory compliance at the centre of the state's enforcement efforts.

Launching a relentless campaign since May 25, the FDA has averaged more than 20 inspections a day, totalling 1,131 raids across Maharashtra. The crackdown has yielded Rs 49.57 crore in seized food stocks, including 1.6 lakh litres of allegedly adulterated milk, while systematically suspending 56 restaurant licences and invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against organised gutkha syndicates, reported by The Indian Express.

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