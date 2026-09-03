SpiceJet Finalises Lease Agreements For 20 Aircraft Ahead Of Winter Schedule; Share Price Rises Nearly 5%

Airline carrier Spicejet has just finalised lease agreements for 20 aircraft ahead of the upcoming winter schedule and holiday travel period. The airline plans to induct 15 Boeing aircraft and five Airbus aircraft under damp and wet lease arrangements. The five Airbus aircraft are expected to arrive between mid-October and mid-November, with the fleet addition also including the Airbus A321 variant.

The planned induction comes as SpiceJet prepares to ramp up its operations during the winter schedule, when passenger demand typically receives a boost from the holiday and festive travel season.

SpiceJet said it is targeting 200 daily flights for the upcoming holidays and the winter schedule. The additional aircraft are expected to support the airline's capacity expansion and help it increase flight operations during the period.

The Airbus A321 induction could also broaden SpiceJet's fleet mix and provide additional capacity for routes where larger narrow-body aircraft are commercially viable.

The announcement comes ahead of the peak winter travel period, making fleet availability a key factor for the airline's ability to execute its planned schedule.

SpiceJet shares rose as much as 4.82% during Thursday's session, reacting to the fleet expansion announcement.

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