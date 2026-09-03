TCS Selected As Strategic Partner By Global Food Wholesaler METRO AG

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected as a strategic partner by international wholesaler METRO AG to support the retailer's next phase of global expansion by harmonising its IT application landscape, simplifying operations and enabling scalable growth.

As part of the partnership, TCS will help METRO shift from a highly localised, country-specific IT setup to a centralised technology environment using AI-based solutions, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The transformation is aimed at reducing complexity, streamlining operations and improving agility across METRO's key markets in Europe and Asia.

METRO, which has built a strong international footprint with empowered local operations, is now moving towards a more globally aligned and centrally driven technology model to support scale, consistency and innovation.

TCS will help the company consolidate applications and technology operations across markets, freeing up resources to focus on customer growth and value creation. The engagement also involves significant change management efforts to support the shift.

Khaled Bagban, Chief Information Officer at METRO AG, said, "To advance our wholesale business, we need an IT landscape that combines strong local relevance with clear central steering."

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He added that the company needed "a partner who not only understands technology, but also how to translate it into tangible business value for our customers and our operations."

TCS has operated in Europe for over 45 years and employs close to 15,000 people in the region, with a presence in Germany since 1991. The company has been ranked among IT service providers with the highest customer satisfaction in the country, according to independent studies.

METRO operates in more than 30 countries with over 84,000 employees worldwide, serving around 15 million customers through its wholesale and delivery network.

The company reported sales of €32.4 billion in the 2024-25 financial year. TCS posted consolidated revenues exceeding $30 billion for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

At 12:25 PM, TCS share price was trading 0.74% lower at Rs 2,327.70 apiece on the BSE.

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