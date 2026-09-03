'Not Its Private Property': Raghav Chadha Targets AAP After Marked As 'Shifted' Voter In Punjab SIR Rolls

BJP leader Raghav Chadha has alleged that his name was wrongly classified as "shifted" in Punjab's draft electoral rolls prepared during the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Chadha stated that his voter registration is in Mohali, Punjab, and questioned why he had been categorised as a shifted voter despite continuing to be a sitting Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab.

Chadha raised the issue in an X post on Thursday. He accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government of taking its alleged "politics of revenge" into the electoral roll revision process.

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Chadha alleged that the officials involved at different stages of the electoral roll exercise were connected to the Punjab government and questioned who had marked, verified and processed his entry as "shifted."

The Rajya Sabha MP further alleged that officials involved in the exercise could face political pressure because their transfers, postings and careers are controlled by the state government. These claims are Chadha's allegations and have not been independently verified.

Chadha also linked the issue to his decision to leave AAP and join the BJP. He alleged that other former AAP leaders who subsequently joined the BJP had also faced action from the Punjab government, describing his own electoral roll classification as another example of what he called a political vendetta.

Chadha also referred to Paragraph 4(d) of the Election Commission's detailed SIR guidelines issued on June 24, 2025. The provision, as cited by the Indian Express, says that the names of members of the judiciary, public representatives and certain other categories that had previously been flagged in the electoral database should be included in the draft electoral rolls so that supporting documents can be collected during the claims and objections period.

AAP rejected Chadha's allegations and stated that the SIR is an Election Commission exercise, rather than a process controlled by the Punjab government. The party therefore rejected Chadha's allegation that the state government had deliberately removed his name.

A senior Punjab government official also told the Indian Express that the allegations were "completely false," maintaining that the Punjab government had no role in the exercise and noting that the Chief Electoral Officer is an official appointed by the Election Commission of India.

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