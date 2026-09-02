Maharashtra SIR Draft Electoral Roll: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Name On Voter List

The draft roll for Maharashtra under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has been published, allowing voters to verify whether their names and details appear in the revised list. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Maharashtra has also activated an online facility to sear the draft roll using personal details.

What is SIR?

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is an Election Commission exercise aimed at thoroughly revising electoral rolls and identifying entries involving voters who are absent, have shifted residence, are deceased or have duplicate entries. The CEO Maharashtra website specifically maintains an ASDD list covering "Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate" electors.

The Maharashtra CEO's official website has a dedicated SIR-2026 section containing the draft electoral roll, ASDD lists, instructions, prescribed documents, help-desk information, and other SIR-related resources.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra SIR: 2.08 Crore Voters Face Exclusion From August 24 Draft Roll?

How To Check Your Name In Maharashtra SIR Draft Voter List

The CEO Maharashtra website currently provides a facility to search for a voter's name in the SIR-2026 draft electoral roll using personal details.

Step 1: Visit the official Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra, website and open the SIR-2026 section. The CEO's website lists a dedicated option for searching the name in the draft electoral roll.

Step 2: Select the option for "Search your name in Draft ERoll of SIR-2026." The facility can be used to verify whether your entry appears in the draft list.

Step 3: Enter the requested personal details and conduct the search. The CEO Maharashtra website has specifically announced that the personal details search facility for the draft electoral roll is now live.

Step 4: Check the details displayed against your voter information, including your name and electoral roll particulars. If the information is correct, no further action may be necessary.

Step 5: If you cannot find your name, do not immediately assume that you have been permanently removed from the electoral roll. Voters whose names are missing from the draft can use the claims and objections process before the final roll is prepared.

The CEO Maharashtra website also provides polling station-wise ASDD lists showing electors whose names were identified under absent, shifted, dead or duplicate categories. These lists are available district-wise on the official website.

The CEO's SIR page also states that a separate list contains voters whose names appeared in the 2025 electoral rolls but do not appear in the 2026 SIR draft roll. The page provides a facility to search such entries using the EPIC number as well as polling station wise lists.

What if Your Name is Missing?

If an eligible voter's name is absent from the draft electoral roll, the voter can file a claim for inclusion during the claims-and-objections period. The Election Commission has provided Form 6 for inclusion of a name in the electoral roll, while Form 8 is used for correction of entries or shifting of residence.

The deadline for filing claims and objections concerning the Maharashtra draft roll is September 30, 2026. The report states that eligible voters can submit Form 6 online, at designated voter-registration centres or through their Booth Level Officer (BLO), subject to verification.

For objections concerning a proposed inclusion or deletion, the CEO Maharashtra website lists Form 7 as the relevant form.

Documents Required

The CEO Maharashtra SIR portal provides information on ECI-prescribed documents and SIR instructions for voters. The exact documents required can depend on the circumstances of the elector and the claim being made, so voters should check the official SIR instructions or contact their BLO/ERO rather than relying on an unofficial document list. The Maharashtra CEO website also provides constituency wise SIR help desk details.

How To Get Help?

Voters with questions about the SIR exercise can contact the Election Commission's voter helpline at 1950, which is specifically listed by the CEO Maharashtra website for SIR related queries. The portal also gives links to the Voter Service Portal, voter name search facility, electoral roll PDFs and polling station search, giving voters multiple ways to verify their registration details.

The sharp drop in the number of voters in Maharashtra's draft electoral roll has triggered a political row, with opposition leaders questioning the scale of the deletions. The Times of India reported that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned the nearly two-crore decline and alleged discrepancies in the revised electoral rolls.

The Maharashtra election authorities, meanwhile, have provided voters with a formal process to check their details and file claims or objections before the final electoral roll is published.

ALSO READ: 33% Voters Missing? How SIR Exercise May Rejig Delhi Electoral List

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