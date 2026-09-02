Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Points To Strong Listing; Key Details

Deepa Jewellers IPO entered its second day of bidding on Wednesday, September 2, with the issue getting fully subscribed on Wednesday. The retail portion has already been fully subscribed, while the latest grey market trend points to a premium listing.

Deepa Jewellers IPO: Key Highlights

Current GMP: Rs 40 per share (indicating ~22.60% listing premium over the upper price band).

Overall Subscription (Day 2, 11:30 AM): 1.67 times (Retail: 2.56x, NII: 1.60x, QIB: 0.11x).

Price Band: Rs 168 to Rs 177 per equity share.

Issue Window: September 1 to September 3, 2026.

Tentative Listing Date: September 8, 2026.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

Here's everything you need to know about the IPO of Deepa Jewellers.

Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP Today

As of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Deepa Jewellers IPO stands at Rs 40 per share.

Based on the upper end of the price band at Rs 177, the estimated listing price is Rs 217 (upper price band + GMP), indicating an expected listing gain of 22.6% for allottees.

Note: Grey market premiums (GMP) are unofficial market indicators and should not be considered as a definitive benchmark for actual stock performance on the listing day.

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Deepa Jewellers IPO Day 2 Subscription Status

The IPO has been subscribed 1.67 times as of 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

QIBs: 0.11 times

NIIs: 1.60 times

RIIs: 2.56 times

Deepa Jewellers IPO: Key Details

The IPO of Deepa Jewellers is a book build issue of Rs 459.72 crore. The issue comprises:

Fresh issue: 1.41 crore shares worth Rs 250 crore

1.41 crore shares worth Rs 250 crore Offer for sale: 1.18 crore shares aggregating to Rs 209.72 crore.

1.18 crore shares aggregating to Rs 209.72 crore. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 168 and Rs 177 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors must bid for at least a single lot of 84 shares. This means the minimum investment required for a retail investor is Rs 14,868 at the upper price band of Rs 177.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Deepa Jewellers IPO Key Dates

IPO Open Date: Tuesday, September 1, 2026

IPO Close Date: Thursday, September 3, 2026

Allotment Finalisation: Friday, September 4, 2026

Refund Initiation & Demat Transfer: Monday, September 7, 2026

Listing Date on BSE & NSE: Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Use Of Proceeds

The company will use the net proceeds for funding long-term working capital requirements towards procurement, maintenance and scaling up of inventory by the company (Rs 215 crore).

The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Company Financials

The company's revenue increased by 38%, while profit after tax (PAT) rose by 158% in FY26 compared with FY25.

For FY26, Deepa Jewellers reported:

Total income: Rs 1,927.73 crore, compared with Rs 1,400.10 crore in FY25

Rs 1,927.73 crore, compared with Rs 1,400.10 crore in FY25 Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 104.79 crore, up from Rs 40.58 crore in the previous financial year

Rs 104.79 crore, up from Rs 40.58 crore in the previous financial year EBITDA: Rs 146.34 crore versus Rs 56.01 crore a year earlier

About Deepa Jewellers Ltd.

Incorporated in 2016, Deepa Jewellers Ltd. is engaged in the retail and wholesale trading of gold and diamond jewellery, offering a wide range of traditional and contemporary designs catering to diverse customer preferences. The company focuses on sourcing, designing, and selling jewellery products including rings, necklaces, earrings, bangles, and customised ornaments crafted with quality materials and skilled workmanship.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the latest GMP of Deepa Jewellers IPO?

The GMP for Deepa Jewellers IPO is Rs 44 as of September 2, indicating an estimated listing price of Rs 221 and a potential premium of 24.86% over the upper price band.

What is the minimum application amount for retail investors?

Retail investors must apply for a minimum lot of 84 shares, requiring a capital outlay of Rs 14,868 at the upper price band of Rs 177.

When will Deepa Jewellers IPO share allotment take place?

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, September 4, 2026.

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