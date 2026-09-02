Fractal Analytics Gets 'Buy' Call From PL Capital — Check Target Price, Growth Triggers

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PL Capital Report

The brokerage firm PL Capital continues to maintain its positive stance on Fractal Analytics Ltd. and retain its ‘Buy' rating, implying a potential upside of 20% from the reports current market price of Rs 845.

Fractal's FY26 annual report suggests that despite macro uncertainties, its enterprise clients continue to make AI investments to achieve competitive advantage, operational agility and margin expansion, highlights the brokearge.

The enterprise stickiness is reflected in NRR (+117%), elevated NPS (78) and steady USD growth (11%/15% YoY) in its top 10/20 accounts in FY26.

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Fractal.ai revenue growth (+14% YoY in USD) was largely supported by HLS (~19% of revenue), up 59% YoY, while the overhang from TMT (~25% of revenue), which declined ~5% YoY, weighed on overall Fractal.ai revenue.

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