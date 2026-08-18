Maharashtra SIR: 2.08 Crore Voters Face Exclusion From August 24 Draft Roll?

More than 2.08 crore Maharashtra voters could be left off the draft electoral roll due on August 24, as their enumeration forms were not collected during the SIR exercise that ended on Monday. The figure accounts for over a fifth of the state's 9.79 crore voters.

NDTV's tracker of the exercise showed the shortfall was heavily concentrated in Mumbai and its suburbs, where more than 35 lakh voters are at risk, with wards including Sion, Mankhurd and Worli emerging among the worst-affected pockets.

Pune trailed close behind with nearly 29 lakh names facing possible exclusion, while the Vidarbha region alone accounted for roughly 35 lakh uncollected forms, with Nagpur district contributing 14.4 lakh of that total. Nashik added over 10 lakh more to the tally, and Palghar and Raigad together crossed 25 lakh when combined with Nagpur's numbers.

Statewide, digitisation of the collected forms had reached 78.6%, even as close to two crore applications remained pending processing at the close of the house-to-house phase.

Election officials stressed that a missing form does not amount to an automatic strike-off.

Voters whose forms could not be collected are being moved into what authorities call the ASDD category, which is Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate, a classification used to flag entries needing further verification rather than confirming any of those outcomes.

Such voters can still contest their exclusion once the draft roll is out.

ALSO READ: Karnataka SIR Deadline Extended To August 17; Draft List On August 24

The draft electoral roll is set to be published on August 24 based on the enumeration data collected so far.

Voters who find their names missing from the draft will have until September 23 to file claims or seek corrections. The final electoral roll is expected to be published on October 27 after the claims are reviewed.

The Election Commission of India ordered the Special Intensive Revision in Maharashtra as part of a wider voter-verification exercise. Booth Level Officers have been visiting homes to verify voter details against pre-filled enumeration forms.

ALSO READ: Prakash Raj's Big Claim, Says His Name 'Deleted' From Bengaluru After SIR

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.