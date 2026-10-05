Iran Attack Fear? US Pulls B-1 Bombers From UK Base Amid Suspected Terror Plot

The United States has withdrawn all of its bombers from RAF Fairford, a British military base in Gloucestershire that has been used by the US for operations against Iran. The Pentagon confirmed on Sunday that all US bombers deployed there had returned to their home stations in the United States.

The withdrawal came after British counter-terrorism authorities began investigating a suspected plot targeting RAF Fairford. Five British men aged 23 to 25 were reportedly arrested near the base on September 27 after a local farmer reported seeing three large white vans and masked or hooded men near the facility.

About 12 B-1B Lancer bombers had been stationed at Fairford. The aircraft had been used in US strikes against Iran during the ongoing conflict. The Pentagon said that the movements had not been disclosed in real time for operational-security reasons but confirmed the redeployment after the aircrafts had left, Reuters reported.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Iran Warns Strait of Hormuz Will Stay Shut Until US Meets Islamabad Pact Demands

According to the publication, after the farmer reported seeing the white vans and masked or hooded men near the facility, armed police responded in the Whelford area, roughly a mile from RAF Fairford. Nearby properties were evacuated while the police searched the vehicles. The five men were initially arrested under Britain's Explosives Act and later on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act.

Police subsequently stated that no explosive devices had been found, although a large quantity of petrol was recovered from the vehicles. The five suspects were then released on police bail and remained under investigation.

A sixth person was arrested in London on October 1 in connection with the investigation. The suspect was a 25 year old British-Iranian national who was arrested on the suspicion of preparing terrorist acts, Reuters reported. He was subsequently released on bail.

British authorities have been examining whether a foreign state or proxies acting on behalf of a foreign state were involved.

British Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, stated that there were "strong indications"of Iranian involvement in the suspected plot. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also suggested that investigators had indicated involvement by a foreign actor while US President Donald Trump said that those behind the alleged plot intended to cause significant damage.

Iran's Response

Iran has denied any involvement in the suspected terror plot. Tehran described the accusations as baseless and summoned the British ambassador in Iran over the allegations, Reuters reported.

Iran has, however, previously warned that Western military bases used to launch attacks against Iranian territory could be considered legitimate targets.

B-1 Bombers Status

The Pentagon's decision to withdraw the B-1 bombers does not mean that they have been taken out of military operations against Iran altogether, as the aircrafts have simply been redeployed back to their home bases in the United States, Reuters reported. US continues to maintain a substantial military presence in the Middle East, including naval forces being moved towards the region.

RAF Fairford, located roughly 100 miles west of London, has historically been an important base for US bomber operations in the Middle East. The latest withdrawal thus reflects heightened security concerns surrounding the British base rather than a broader US decision to abandon its long-range bomber capability in the region.

ALSO READ: Iran Security Chief Rejects Trump's Claim That Tehran Is Nearing Surrender

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.