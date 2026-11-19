State Bank of India (SBI) said its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services would be unavailable from 1:15 am to 2 am IST on Thursday, November 19, 2026, for scheduled maintenance.

The 45-minute window overlaps with planned interruptions to several other banking services. SBI said customers could continue to use UPI Lite for low-value payments during the outage. The Tribune

SBI maintenance schedule for November 19

SBI's RTGS services were scheduled to be unavailable from 12:45 am to 1:30 am IST. Internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite and IMPS were due to be unavailable from 1:15 am to 1:45 am, while the UPI outage was scheduled from 1:15 am to 2 am.

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ATM services were scheduled to be unavailable from 1:45 am to 2:45 am, and NEFT services from 1:55 am to 2:40 am. All times are in IST.

SBI's internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite and IMPS downtime is scheduled to end 15 minutes before UPI service resumes. ATM services and NEFT are scheduled to remain unavailable beyond 2 am, so customers planning a cash withdrawal or bank transfer should check the timing for that service.

What SBI Customers Can Do During UPI Outage

Customers with time-sensitive payments can complete them before the relevant maintenance window or wait until the service is due to resume. For payments that cannot wait, customers can use a debit or credit card where accepted, pay in cash or use an account with another bank, depending on the transaction. Goodreturns

Customers who plan to use UPI Lite should check whether their preferred payment app supports the feature and ensure they have enough balance before the maintenance begins. Goodreturns

If a UPI payment fails or appears to be pending, customers should check its status in the app before retrying. This is particularly important if their account shows a debit while the payment app has yet to confirm whether the transaction went through.

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