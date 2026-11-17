Should you add shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd.? Should you hold shares of State Bank of India Ltd. at the current market price .? Have you lost the chance to buy Shriram Finance Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of ​​​​​​Ltd.?

Shivangi Sardha, analyst of equity, derivatives and technicals at Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Aastha Jain of Hem Securities provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Hero MotoCorp (CMP: Rs 5,329)

Sardha: Hold

Has been a laggard.

Has been some smart support based buying in the last few months.

Muted performance in comparison to peers.

Expect upward move towards Rs 5,600 odd levels.

Bosch (CMP: Rs 49,085)

Jain: Wait And Watch

Wait for some time.

Results were good.

Management was sounding a bit skeptical regarding H2 FY27 numbers.

Expecting it to be moderate.

No doubt on growth opportunities.

Acquisition of Bosch Chassis System will help the company.

Enter at Rs 48,500 -Rs 48,700

State Bank of India (CMP: Rs 1,108.60)

Sardha: Hold

Seen exceptional amount of short covering.

Seen series of underperformance in last one year.

Upmove is just the beginning.

Crossed all time high levels, there is still momentum and scope for a further potential upside.

Done well for a heavy weight.

Hold for three to six months.

Target at Rs 1,200 levels.

Support at Rs 1,050 levels.

Look at other PSUs like Canara Bank and Maharashtra Bank.

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Shriram Finance (CMP: Rs 982.85)

Jain: Hold

Fudamentals seem to be okay.

The only problem is that the valuations are not at a comofrtable zone, hence it is not able to perform as strongly.

Hold with a price target of Rs 1,050-Rs 1,080.

Lodha Developers (CMP: Rs 1,203.10)

Jain: Hold

Hold the stock.

Price target of Rs 1,250-Rs 1,280.

Havells (CMP: Rs )

Jain: Hold

Hold is recommended.

Believe that one should remain invested in this counter.

Revenue growth was strong but profitability was a major concern.

Let's keep our fingers crossed on coming quarterly numbers.

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