Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta announced his latest entrepreneurial venture on X, introducing H.I.M (Handsome Indian Man), a men's grooming brand launched in partnership with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

In a November 17 X post, the boAt co-founder described the range as "tested on Indian men" and "engineered especially for the handsome Indian man", sharing a promotional film featuring the new brand.

The announcement marks Gupta's entry into the men's personal care market alongside Singh, who has also joined the venture as co-founder.

H.I.M launches with eight products covering face, body and hair care. The collection includes face wash, face cream, sunscreen, body wash, body lotion, shampoo, hair serum and a soap bar. Prices range from Rs 299 to Rs 899.

The brand positions itself around the grooming requirements of Indian men, with formulations developed for Indian skin, climatic conditions and biology. Each product features IN·XT, a proprietary molecule created exclusively for H.I.M.

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Singh said he worked with Gupta and scientists on the formulations and personally tested the products from initial samples to the final versions. He argued that many existing grooming products were not developed with Indian skin, weather and water conditions in mind.

The products are available through H.I.M's official website, Amazon and Blinkit.

The launch places the duo in a competitive personal care market where established FMCG companies and digital-first labels are expanding their men's grooming portfolios.

H.I.M will need to build repeat demand beyond the visibility generated by its celebrity co-founder and Gupta's consumer-brand experience.

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