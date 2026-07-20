EBITDA, Valuation, Burn Rate? Shark Tank India Wants Founders To Stop Sounding Like Parrot

Titled #DontBeATota, the Shark Tank India Season 6 campaign uses humour to reinforce a serious message: successful founders are defined by execution, resilience and problem-solving, not by their command of venture capital terminology.

Reality show Shark Tank India has launched registrations for its sixth season with a fresh campaign that encourages entrepreneurs to focus on building real businesses rather than relying on startup buzzwords.

The campaign introduces a parrot who believes repeating terms such as "valuation", "burn rate" and "EBITDA" is enough to impress the Sharks.

However, the character ultimately highlights that memorising startup jargon cannot replace a deep understanding of a business. Conceptualised by creative agency 'The Script Room', the campaign seeks to shift attention back to entrepreneurial fundamentals as Season 6 opens for entries on Sony LIV.

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Over the past five seasons, Shark Tank India has played a significant role in popularising entrepreneurship across the country. The show has helped bring startup conversations into mainstream culture while providing thousands of founders with a platform to pitch innovative ideas before a panel of investors.

With the latest campaign, the makers acknowledge that increased public interest has also led to an overemphasis on startup language, sometimes at the expense of sound business thinking.

Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt and one of the show's Sharks, said the campaign reflects what investors genuinely seek in entrepreneurs.

Accordingng to the IANS, Aman Gupta stated, "If repeating startup buzzwords was enough to build a business, we would all be investing in parrots." He added that building a company requires solving real problems, understanding the business thoroughly and demonstrating the resilience to keep growing every day, qualities the investors hope to see in Season 6 participants.

Industry observers say the campaign aligns with a broader shift in India's startup ecosystem. Following years of rapid funding and growth, investors have increasingly prioritised profitability, sustainable business models and disciplined execution over lofty valuations and fashionable terminology.

The messaging also mirrors evolving expectations from venture capital firms, which are placing greater emphasis on founders with operational expertise and a clear path to long-term value creation.

Registrations for Shark Tank India Season 6 are now open on Sony LIV. The show aims to remind aspiring founders that convincing investors requires more than polished pitches. Today, business fundamentals, customer understanding and consistent execution remain the strongest indicators of entrepreneurial success.

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