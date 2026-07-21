FCNR Drive Bring Positive Surprise: Jefferies Eyes $50-$70 Billion Inflows As Liquidity Relief For Banks

The mobilisation of Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR-B] deposits has gotten off to a surprisingly robust start, drawing optimistic commentary from top global financial institutions. According to recent notes from Jefferies, UBS, and Macquarie, the strong inflow of foreign currency is expected to significantly ease domestic liquidity conditions and relieve near-term pressure on bank balance sheets.

Fresh Money Pouring In

According to Jefferies, the FCNR-B mobilisation is off to a highly encouraging start. Early conversations with banks indicate that the inflows consist primarily of fresh money rather than recycled funds. This capital is largely being routed from key global financial hubs, including the UAE, Singapore, and Hong Kong, facilitated through the networks of internal and partner banks' clients.

Jefferies noted that total mobilisation in the range of $50 billion to $70 billion would be a major positive for the sector, particularly if current Internal Rates of Return (IRRs) remain sufficient to attract depositors. For investors looking to capitalize on this trend, the brokerage identified Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and smaller private banks as the best ways to play the improving liquidity environment.

Ahead of Expectations

UBS echoed this optimism, pointing out that banks have already successfully mobilized $1.97 billion and $1.34 billion under the External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) and Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowing (OFCB) swap facilities, respectively.

Notably, these figures appear to be running ahead of the initial guidance provided by bank managements during recent earnings calls. The momentum is expected to build further, as UBS highlighted that large private banks have hinted at a pickup in mobilisation over the coming weeks, which should robustly support overall growth.

Relief for Bank Balance Sheets

Macquarie viewed the FCNR flow data as a "positive surprise" and a strong net benefit for the broader banking system. The firm observed that foreign banks have likely stepped up their participation, aiding the momentum of these inflows.

Ultimately, Macquarie views the latest disclosures as highly constructive. The brokerage emphasized that this strong foreign-currency mobilisation will play a crucial role in easing tight domestic liquidity conditions. By improving funding visibility, the FCNR flows are poised to significantly reduce near-term pressure on banks' balance sheets, giving lenders more breathing room to focus on credit growth.

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