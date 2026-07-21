Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn's Comedy Sees Expected Weekday Slowdown, Mints This Amount

Dhamaal 4 witnessed the expected slowdown on its second Monday after enjoying a strong second weekend at the box office.

The film collected Rs 3.25 crore on Day 11, registering a 74.5% decline from its Rs 12.75 crore haul on Day 10.

With this, the film's India net collection has now climbed to Rs 127.75 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 152.20 crore, according to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Overseas, Dhamaal 4 earned an additional Rs 0.50 crore on Day 11, taking its international total to Rs 22 crore. With this, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 174.20 crore.

Occupancy Trend

The film recorded lower occupancy on Monday. It registered an overall 11.58% Hindi occupancy across 8,892 shows.

The morning shows recorded 5.23% occupancy, which increased to 12% in the afternoon. The evening shows saw 12.31% occupancy, while the night shows performed the best with 15.23% occupancy.

Show Count Analysis

Dhamaal 4 has witnessed a gradual reduction in screens after its strong opening week. The film began its run with 10,669 shows on July 10, which increased to a peak of 11,481 shows on July 12 due to strong weekend demand.

The count remained above 11,000 through the first week before dropping to 8,158 at the start of the second week. However, the film saw a slight increase over the weekend, reaching 8,892 shows by July 20.

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Box Office Journey So Far

Released on July 10, Dhamaal 4 opened with Rs 14 crore and a 24% occupancy on its first day. It collected Rs 22.50 crore on July 11 and Rs 28.50 crore on July 12, ending its opening weekend on a strong note.

The film then earned Rs 8.75 crore on July 13, Rs 9.50 crore on July 14, Rs 6.75 crore on July 15, and Rs 6 crore on July 16, taking its first-week India net collection to Rs 96 crore.

In its second week, the film collected Rs 5.50 crore on July 17, followed by Rs 10.25 crore on July 18 and Rs 12.75 crore on July 19. On July 20 i.e. Day 11, the film witnessed the expected dip after a strong second weekend.

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the latest film in the popular comedy franchise. The film is reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 200 crore.

The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, and Esha Gupta.

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