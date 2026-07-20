Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases This Week: Sannidhanam P.O. To Balan: The Boy — Movies, Web Series To Watch

South Indian cinema lovers have a packed watchlist this week, with several theatrical hits making their way to streaming platforms. Here's a look at what's arriving on OTT in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu languages.

Sannidhanam P.O.

Yogi Babu headlines this heartfelt Tamil family drama set against the spiritual backdrop of Sabarimala, directed by Amutha Sarathy. Blending comedy, emotions and faith, the film also stars Pramod Shetty, Roopesh Shetty and Varsha Viswanath.

Release Date: July 17

Streaming Platform: Simply South, Prime Video

Maa Inti Bangaram

This Telugu action-family thriller stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Diganth, directed by Nandini Reddy. The story follows a couple who return to their native village for a wedding, only to get caught in a dangerous political rivalry.

Release Date: July 17

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

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Con City

Directed by debutant Harish Durairaj under Powerhouse Pictures, this Tamil crime thriller stars Arjun Das and Anna Ben, with Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi and Akhilan in supporting roles. The offbeat plot follows a middle-class family whose ordinary life turns chaotic after their receipt printer mysteriously starts printing Rs 500 notes following a lightning strike, leading to a series of humorous and dramatic situations. Music is composed by Sean Roldan.

Release Date: July 24

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Balan: The Boy

Written by Jithu Madhavan (of Manjummel Boys fame) and directed by Chidambaram, this Malayalam psychological mystery thriller stars Adhisheshan and Farzana Palathingal, with Tovino Thomas in a pivotal role. The story traces a young boy's emotional and psychological journey as he searches for answers about his missing mother, gradually uncovering hidden truths. Music is by Sushin Shyam.

Release Date: July 31

Streaming Platform: ZEE5 (Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada)

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