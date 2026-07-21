WBJEE 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Today: Check Direct Link And Steps To Check Allocation Status

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board is set to declare the Round 2 seat allocation results today for WBJEE. Candidates who took part in the second round of counselling can visit the official site today to access the allotment results.

WBJEE 2026 Round 2 seat allocation results will be released on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the second round of counselling should head to the official website to download their allotment letter by logging in. Following this, students need to report to the assigned colleges for the final document verification, fee payment, and admission completion process.

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WBJEE 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment: Direct Link

The direct link to access the WBJEE 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment result will be provided here - Direct Link

How To Download WBJEE 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of WBJEE https://wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee/

Step 2: Click on the Round 2 Seat Allocation Result link.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password

Step 4: Review your allotment status

Step 5: Download the allotment letter for future reference

WBJEE 2026

The timeframe for students to finalise their WBJEE 2026 Round 2 seat acceptance fee payment (for fresh allottees) as well as reporting to their assigned institutes for document verification and enrolment is from July 21 to 23, 2026. Candidates wishing to withdraw can do so during this period as well.

JEE Main-qualified candidates can contend for 10% sanctioned seats in self-financing institutions that participate in WBJEE 2026 counselling, enhancing college choices beyond government institutions.

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To confirm the seat indicated in the allocation results, remit INR 5,000 via net banking, credit card, or debit card by the deadline; the fee is only refundable under the conditions of the second round.

Should you desire to enhance your enrolment status, you are welcome to engage in the forthcoming counselling session after submitting and authenticating your documentation, as long as you have not secured a spot elsewhere.

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