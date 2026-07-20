IIT Madras Adds Robotics Paper To GATE 2027; Registrations To Commence Aug 14

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced the schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027, introducing a new Robotics and Automation (RA) paper while revising the examination syllabus for the first time in five years.

The changes are aimed at aligning the examination with evolving academic curricula and industry requirements. The computer-based test will be conducted on Feb. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027, while the online application process will begin on Aug. 14, 2026, through the official GATE 2027 website.

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How To Register For GATE 2027

Candidates can apply for GATE 2027 through the official online application portal from August 14, 2026. The registration process involves the following steps:

Go to the official Website of GATE 2027.

Please register with a valid email ID and mobile number.

Log In with Complete Student Personal, marks and mobile number

Documents such as photograph of the student, signature and appropriate certificates to be carried.

Full identity verification via DigiLocker.

Make the application fee payment using the modes of payment available online.

Please read all the information thoroughly before completing the application form.

Save and print out the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep their educational certificates, identity proof and scanned copies of all required documents ready to ensure a smooth application process.

GATE 2027 Adds Robotics And Automation Paper

One of the biggest changes this year is the introduction of a dedicated Robotics and Automation (RA) paper, reflecting the growing importance of robotics, automation and intelligent systems across engineering and technology. The addition comes amid rising demand for professionals in fields such as robotics, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing, while underscoring IIT Madras' effort to keep the examination aligned with emerging industry trends and evolving academic curricula. In another revision, the Textile Engineering and Fibre Science (TF) paper has been integrated into the Engineering Sciences (XE) paper as a dedicated section. ALSO READ | H-1B Visa Holder's Google Dream Ends In Layoff Weeks After Joining The application process will also feature DigiLocker-based identity verification, a new measure aimed at streamlining candidate verification. Despite these changes, the exam pattern and eligibility criteria remain unchanged. GATE 2027 will feature 30 papers, with candidates permitted to appear for one or two papers from the approved combinations.

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