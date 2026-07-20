Odisha CHSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Check Expected Date And Direct Link To Download Results

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is expected to announce the Odisha CHSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 soon on its official portals. Candidates who appeared for the supplementary examinations will be able to check their scores online through the official websites.

The board will release the CHSE Odisha Plus Two Supplementary Result 2026 for students from all major streams, including Science, Commerce, and Arts. Once the result link is activated, students can access their mark sheets by entering their roll number and other required login details.

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Although the board has not officially confirmed the exact date and time of the result declaration, the Odisha CHSE Plus Two Supplementary Result 2026 is expected to be released before July 25, 2026.

Odisha CHSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: List of Official Websites

chseodisha.nic.in

results.odisha.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Supplementary Result 2026: Follow These Steps To Check & Download Results

Step 1: Visit the official CHSE Odisha website, chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the ‘CHSE Odisha Plus Two Supplementary Result 2026'.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 4: Submit the information.

Step 5: The supplementary result and mark sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the mark sheet for future reference.

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CHSE Odisha Plus Two Supplementary Result 2026: How To Check Results Via DigiLocker

Students can also access their digital mark sheets through DigiLocker after the result declaration.

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker portal or open the DigiLocker application.

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number, Aadhaar ID, or username.

Step 3: Go to the “Issued Documents” section.

Step 4: Search for the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha.

Step 5: Select the CHSE Odisha Plus Two Supplementary Result 2026 link.

Step 6: Enter the required details, including the roll number.

Step 7: The digital mark sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download or save the document for future use.

To qualify for the Class 12 results, candidates must fulfil two distinct scoring criteria: they need to secure a minimum threshold of 30% in each individual subject while also achieving an overall aggregate score of at least 33% across all their papers combined.

The CHSE Odisha Plus Two (Class 12) main results for 2026 were declared on May 20, 2026. The overall pass percentage stood at 82.45% across all streams, including Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational.

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