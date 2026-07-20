Delhi Tightens Security At Jantar Mantar, Imposes Prohibitory Orders Ahead Of Parliament March

Security arrangements have been intensified at Jantar Mantar and other key locations in New Delhi ahead of the proposed march to Parliament by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) scheduled for 20 July, coinciding with the commencement of Parliament's Monsoon Session.

The Delhi Police has clarified that no permission has been sought or granted for the proposed march and warned that any unauthorised gathering or procession in the New Delhi district will face legal action.

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In a post on X, the Delhi Police stated that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are in force across the New Delhi district, except at the designated protest site on Jantar Mantar Road.

The police advised citizens not to participate in any unauthorised gatherings or marches and urged them to cooperate in maintaining public peace, safety, and security. Authorities said the restrictions are aimed at ensuring the smooth functioning of the Parliament session and protecting vital government installations.

DCP New Delhi Sachin Sharma said that no application seeking permission for the proposed march by the CJP had been received by the Delhi Police, and no approval had been granted. He reiterated that assemblies, protest marches, and demonstrations involving five or more people are prohibited under the prevailing Section 163 orders, except at the designated protest area.

Officials have warned that individuals violating the prohibitory orders or attempting to move towards Parliament without authorisation may face immediate action, including detention.

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The heightened security measures come amid increased tension at the protest site following a late-night vigil organised by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and the hospitalisation of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during an extended hunger strike. Authorities have continued to monitor developments closely while maintaining security around major government areas in the national capital, as per the media reports.

According to the DCP, a court-ordered medical check-up at Jantar Mantar was disrupted by demonstrators this morning, causing a brief commotion amid the ongoing protests.

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