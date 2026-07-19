'Basic Rights Denied': Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife Moves Delhi HC For Urgent Transfer

Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of education and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking an urgent hearing to shift him from Safdarjung Hospital to a private healthcare facility, citing concerns over his treatment and medical transparency. Wangchuk has been fasting since June 28 to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the high-profile NEET-UG examination paper leak controversy.

Angmo has alleged that Wangchuk's hospitalisation amounted to "illegal detention" and "illegal confinement", claiming that his removal from the protest site violated his fundamental rights. She said she had lost confidence in the treatment process at the government-run hospital and sought his transfer for better medical care and independent monitoring.

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Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police after his health condition deteriorated during an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. Authorities moved him for medical supervision following concerns over his health condition and after court directions regarding monitoring his condition and ensuring necessary medical intervention if required.

According to Angmo's petition, family members were initially denied access to his medical reports, raising concerns over the transparency of his treatment. She also questioned claims regarding his health condition, stating online on her social media platform, "I have lost faith in Safdarjung Government Hospital. The hospital told us Wangchuk's potassium had dropped to 2.9, describing it as alarming and life-threatening. Yet, in its public health bulletin, it conveniently omitted the actual number, referring only to 'decreasing potassium levels.' An independent laboratory test reported 3.5, well within the normal range."

"It is not medical care. It is illegal detention... I have therefore moved the High Court and sought an urgent hearing today, praying for permission to shift Sonam before his health deteriorates further," she further added.

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Angmo alleged that the hospital has consistently refused to discharge her husband or allow a transfer to a private facility. She further claimed that the family's movement within the building is tightly restricted by a massive police presence, noting that more than a hundred officers have been deployed throughout the premises, including 30 stationed directly outside Wangchuk's room.

"No family should have to fight the system simply to choose where their loved one receives medical care," she added.

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