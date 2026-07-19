Buy, Sell Or Hold: Vedanta, Paytm, Bajaj Auto, SBI Cards, And Zee Enterprises — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Vedanta Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy One 97 Communications Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd.?

Ruchit Jain, Vice President of Equity Technical Research at Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. and Sameer Dalal Natverlal And Sons Stockbrokers Pvt Ltd., provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (CMP: Rs 107.40)

Jain: Hold

Hold on at current levels.

Stock managed to take support at Rs 96, which is its stoploss.

Continue to hold the position.

SBI Cards And Payment Services (CMP: Rs 654.70)

Dalal: Buy For Long Term

Has been an underperformer.

Penetration of card is still very low, competing with UPI.

Issues with credit cars businesses is good profits come when your customer cannot pay the full amount.

From a longer term perspective of five years, warrants a buy.

Tata Capital (CMP: Rs 354.20)

Jain: Hold

Hold with stoploss below Rs 335.

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Bajaj Auto (CMP: Rs 10,443)

Dalal: Buy

One can invest in the stock.

Paytm (One 97 Communications) (CMP: Rs 1,348)

Dalal: Hold

Hold at the moment.

Vedanta (CMP: Rs 253.05)

Jain: Sell

Exit on pullback moves

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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