Bomb Scare: Security Alert At Kalyan, Mumbra Railway Stations After Caller Alleges Plot To Blow Up Stations

A bomb threat scare triggered a major security alert at Kalyan and Mumbra railway stations on Monday after a caller alerted police to an alleged plot to blow up the two stations, prompting an extensive search operation before authorities found no explosive material.

According to Mumbai Government Railway Police (GRP), a caller identifying himself as Brijesh Kumar contacted the 112 police helpline, claiming he had overheard three suspicious individuals discussing plans to blow up the stations.

Thane Police, upon receiving the alert, immediately informed the Mumbai GRP, which launched a joint search operation along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the bomb disposal squad.

Teams conducted extensive checks across both stations, but no suspicious object or explosive material was found, the GRP said. Police are now working to trace and question the caller as part of the ongoing investigation to establish the veracity of the claims and identify any possible motive behind the alert.

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Kalyan and Mumbra are among the busiest stations on Mumbai's suburban railway network, part of the Central Railway line that ferries lakhs of commuters daily between the city and its eastern suburbs.

Any security alert at these stations typically results in heightened vigilance and temporary disruption to passenger movement as authorities carry out checks.

Authorities have not issued any further advisory for commuters at this stage, with normal operations understood to have resumed at both stations following the completion of the search operation.

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