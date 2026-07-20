Pilots' Body ALPA India Urges DGCA To Suspend Dubai, Abu Dhabi-Bound Flights Amid Middle-East Tensions

Citing the worsening security situation in the Middle East, the Airline Pilots Association of India (ALPA) has strongly urged the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), to suspend flight operations to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

According to a letter accessed by NDTV Profit, the pilots' body raised serious aviation safety concerns stemming from escalating geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region. ALPA India explicitly warned of severe operational hazards in the airspace, including the potential for missile strikes, widespread GPS jamming, and risks associated with active electronic warfare.

In its appeal to the aviation watchdog, ALPA stressed the necessity of a highly precautionary approach to protect passengers and crew members. The association highlighted that standard commercial operations are currently highly vulnerable in the rapidly evolving conflict environment.

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Before any resumption of normal flight operations to these prominent Middle Eastern transit hubs, ALPA India has called for a comprehensive, independent threat assessment to be conducted. To aid in this critical process, the pilots' body has also officially offered its technical support and expertise to the DGCA for conducting a thorough conflict-zone risk assessment.

The plea arrives as the broader Middle East conflict continues to cause unprecedented disruptions to global aviation networks and international connectivity.

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