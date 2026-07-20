India Tour of Zimbabwe 2026: Full Schedule, Squads, Match Timings, Live Telecast & Streaming

India will begin their three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe on July 23 at the Harare Sports Club. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the visitors have named a refreshed squad featuring several new faces.

Here's the latest team update, complete schedule, match timings, squads, and live telecast and streaming details.

India Tour Of Zimbabwe 2026: Key Squad Updates

India have called up Ravi Bishnoi for the three T20Is against Zimbabwe, with Varun Chakravarthy unavailable due to injury. Bishnoi joins the squad as a replacement after medical assessments confirmed that Chakravarthy, sidelined for the last two T20Is in England with a hamstring strain, is not fit to return.

The selectors have overlooked Sanju Samson for India's three-match T20I series in Zimbabwe, making him one of several high-profile absentees from the touring squad.

The omission stands out because Samson is still in India's full-strength squad for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. The BCCI has not revealed whether he has been rested or left out on form and selection grounds. Alongside Samson, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Washington Sundar have also failed to make the squad. Shreyas Iyer will lead the side.

Rinku Singh is back in India's T20I plans alongside Mayank Yadav. The squad also features four fresh faces, with Prabhsimran Singh, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma and left-arm spin all-rounder Harsh Dubey receiving maiden T20I selections.

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India Tour Of Zimbabwe 2026: Schedule

Date Day Match Time Venue July 23 Thu 1st T20I 4:30 p.m. Harare Sports Club, Harare July 25 Sat 2nd T20I 4:30 p.m. Harare Sports Club, Harare July 26 Sun 3rd T20I 4:30 p.m. Harare Sports Club, Harare

India Tour Of Zimbabwe 2026: Live Telecast

India's tour of Zimbabwe 2026 will be telecast live on Zee's Unite8 Sports network.

India Tour Of Zimbabwe 2026: Live Streaming

The live streaming of India's tour of Zimbabwe 2026 will be available on the FanCode app and website.

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India Tour Of Zimbabwe 2026: Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Ravi Bishnoi

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Clive Madande (wk), Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba

When Was The Last Time India And Zimbabwe Played A T20I Match?

The two countries last played during the Super Eight phase of the T20 World Cup in Chennai, where India secured a commanding 72-run victory after piling up 256 for 4.

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