JEECUP 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result OUT Today; Check Direct Link, Steps And Admission Process

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh is expected to release the JEECUP 2026 Round 3 seat allotment result on July 20, 2026.

Aspirants who participated in the counselling process can check their seat allocation status through the official counselling portal, jeecup.admissions.nic.in, once the result link is activated.

JEECUP Seat Allotment for Round 3: Direct Link

The direct link to access the JEECUP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026 will be made available here → Direct Link

How To Check JEECUP Seat Allotment Result for Round 3

Step 1: Visit the official JEECUP counselling portal, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link titled ‘Round 3 Seat Allotment Result for JEECUP Counselling 2026'.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password to log in.

Step 4: Submit the required details to check the allotted seat.

Step 5: View and download the JEECUP Round 3 seat allotment result.

Step 6: Take a printout of the allotment letter for future reference.

JEECUP 2026: Seat Allotment Process

The JEECUP seat allotment results are prepared based on candidates' ranks, submitted choices, category, and availability of seats. Candidates who are allotted seats will have to complete the required admission formalities within the given deadline.

The seat acceptance fee payment process is scheduled to begin from July 21, 2026. Candidates will also be required to complete further counselling procedures, including document verification and confirmation of admission.

After completing the online fee payment, applicants must physically visit their designated district help centre for document verification. This verification process remains open until July 24.

Candidates who do not receive their preferred seat or are not allotted a seat in the current round may participate in subsequent counselling rounds, depending on their eligibility and availability of seats.

JEECUP is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to diploma programmes offered by government and private polytechnic institutions across Uttar Pradesh. The counselling process includes choice filling, seat allotment, document verification, and fee payment stages.

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