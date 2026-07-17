Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT Releases This Weekend: Maa Inti Bangaaram To Chithini — What To Watch

Planning a weekend binge? JioHotstar, Zee5, Prime Video, ManoramaMAX, Sun NXT and ETV Win are bringing a fresh slate of South Indian releases, ranging from action thrillers and horror to heartfelt family dramas.

Here's a roundup of the biggest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada titles streaming between July 17 and July 19.

Maa Inti Bangaaram (JioHotstar)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu headlines this Telugu action drama as Swarna, a former assassin who hopes to leave her violent past behind after getting married. Her peaceful life is shattered when old enemies resurface, forcing her to return to the battlefield to protect the people she loves.

Streaming from July 17

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The Devil (ZEE5)

Darshan Thoogudeepa leads this Kannada action thriller, playing a fearless man who gets caught in a dangerous network of crime, betrayal and hidden conspiracies. As the stakes rise, he must fight powerful forces while uncovering the truth.

Streaming from July 17

Transfer Trimurthulu (ZEE5)

In this intense Telugu action thriller, Vadde Naveen stars as an honest police constable whose routine transfer turns into the biggest challenge of his career. While settling into his new posting, he stumbles upon a decades-old political conspiracy that refuses to stay buried.

Streaming from July 17

Chithini (ManoramaMAX)

Set in the misty hills of Wayanad, this Malayalam horror family follows a police officer investigating a series of mysterious deaths linked to the ghost of a pregnant woman. Blending supernatural elements with an emotional family story, the film is also available in Telugu.

Streaming from July 17

Kamal Sridevi (Sun NXT)

Directed by VA Sunil Kumar, this Kannada drama thriller revolves around the mysterious death of Devika, a woman living under the alias Sridevi in a bustling Bengaluru market. As investigators examine the case from different perspectives, hidden secrets gradually come to light.

Streaming from July 17

Somewhere Sometime (ETV Win)

Written and directed by Prabhu Chand, this Telugu drama follows two strangers brought together by life's unexpected turns as they embark on a journey of healing, hope and second chances, discovering that even the deepest wounds can be mended through human connection.

Streaming from July 17

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Madhuraapuri Sadana (ETV Win)

Directed by Tarun Reddy, this Telugu family drama features Bharath Varma and Yashu Mashetty. It follows an ordinary middle-class family striving to fulfil their dream of owning a home while dealing with financial hardships, personal sacrifices and the emotional bonds that keep them together.

Streaming from July 16

Sannidhanam PO (Prime Video)

Directed by Amutha Sarathy, this Tamil drama tells the emotional story of Yashodha, who takes her son Sabari on his first pilgrimage to Sabarimala. After the child is separated from her in the crowd, he grows up with another family, unaware of his true identity and the events that changed his life forever.

Streaming from July 17

Anaganaga O Sukravaram (ETV Win)

Part of ETV Win's Katha Sudha – Sunday Stories anthology, this Telugu thriller-drama follows a traditional housewife and a modern young woman whose lives mysteriously get swapped, leading to unexpected twists, emotional revelations and a fresh perspective on life.

Streaming from July 19

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