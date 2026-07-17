Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn's Film Wraps Up Week 1 With Strong Hold

Ajay Devgn-led Dhamaal 4 has completed its first week in theatres on a solid note. While weekday trends continued to affect collections, the Ajay Devgn-led comedy has comfortably crossed the Rs 130 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Here's how the film performed on Day 7.

On Day 7 (Thursday), Dhamaal 4 earned Rs 6 crore at the Indian box office, registering an 11.1% decline from Wednesday's Rs 6.75 crore. The film was screened across 11,006 shows nationwide.

With this, Dhamaal 4 has wrapped up its first week with an India net collection of Rs 96 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 114.49 crore, as per Sacnilk.

In the overseas market, the film added Rs 1 crore on Day 7, taking its international gross to Rs 18.25 crore. As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 132.74 crore after seven days.

Occupancy Trend

Dhamaal 4 recorded an overall 12.95% Hindi occupancy on Thursday.

The film began the day with 6.38% occupancy during the morning shows before improving to 13.08% in the afternoon. Occupancy further rose to 14.69% during the evening shows and peaked at 16.15% at night, reflecting better footfalls in the later shows despite the expected weekday slowdown.

Box Office Journey So Far

Released on July 10, Dhamaal 4 opened with Rs 14 crore on Friday across 10,669 shows with 24% occupancy. The film witnessed a strong weekend, collecting Rs 22.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 28.50 crore on Sunday.

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Collections slowed to Rs 8.75 crore on Monday before showing a slight improvement to Rs 9.50 crore on Tuesday. The film then dropped to Rs 6.75 crore on Wednesday and slipped further to Rs 6 crore on first Thursday, taking its first-week India net total to Rs 96 crore.

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the latest installment in the popular comedy franchise and is reportedly the most expensive film in the series, mounted on a budget of around Rs 200 crore.

The ensemble cast features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, and Esha Gupta.

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