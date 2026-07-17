Wipro Vs TCS Vs HCL Tech Dividend: Who Pays What? Record Dates, Amounts, Key Details

India's three largest listed IT services companies have announced interim dividends as the first-quarter earnings season continues, with TCS and HCL Technologies declaring higher payouts than Wipro.

The announcements differ in dividend amount, record date and payment schedule. Investors must be shareholders before the ex-dividend date and appear on the company's records on the respective record date to receive the dividend.

TCS and HCL Tech Declare Rs 12 Per Share

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share with a face value of Re 1. The company fixed July 15, 2026, as the record date and will pay the dividend on July 31, 2026.

"The interim dividend shall be paid on Friday, July 31, 2026, to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose," TCS said in an exchange filing.

ALSO READ: TCS Dividend Explained: Amount, Record Date, Payment Date And More — Here's What Investors Should Know

HCL Technologies Ltd. also declared a second interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for FY27. The shares have a face value of Rs 2. The company fixed July 17, 2026, as the record date and will make the payment on July 27, 2026.

"The record date is 17th of July 26, and the payment date shall be 27th of July 26. This brings our last 12 months payout to INR60 per share, effectively distributing 93.2% of our net income," HCL Technologies' management said.

Wipro Declares Rs 2 Interim Dividend

Wipro Ltd.'s board approved an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2.

The company fixed July 27, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders. It said the dividend will be paid on or before Aug. 14, 2026.

Among the three companies, Wipro has announced the lowest interim dividend.

ALSO READ: HCL Tech Declares Dividend Of Rs 12 Per Share As Q1 Profit Climbs; Check Record Date

Company Interim Dividend Face Value Record Date Payment Date Wipro Rs 2 per share Rs 2 July 27, 2026 On or before Aug. 14, 2026 TCS Rs 12 per share Re 1 July 15, 2026 July 31, 2026 HCL Technologies Rs 12 per share Rs 2 July 17, 2026 July 27, 2026

Dividend announcements are closely watched by investors because they determine the cash returned to shareholders. To receive the dividend, investors must hold the shares before the ex-dividend date and be listed as shareholders on the relevant record date.

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