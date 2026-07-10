TCS Dividend Explained: Amount, Record Date, Payment Date And More — Here's What Investors Should Know

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. announced an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for FY27 after reporting its June-quarter earnings, with eligible shareholders set to receive the payout on July 31. The company has fixed July 15 as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend.

The dividend, declared by the board at its meeting on Thursday, is lower than the Rs 19 per share estimated by analysts. The payout applies to equity shares with a face value of Re 1.

The announcement came alongside the company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. TCS reported consolidated net profit of Rs 13,349 crore for the quarter, down 2.7% from Rs 13,718 crore in the preceding three months. Revenue rose 2.2% sequentially to Rs 72,275 crore from Rs 70,698 crore.

TCS Announces Rs 12 Interim Dividend

In an exchange filing, TCS said its board approved an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of Re 1 each for FY27.

"We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have declared an interim dividend of INR 12 per Equity Share of INR 1 each of the Company," the company said.

TCS Record Date for Interim Dividend

The company fixed Wednesday, July 15, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the interim dividend.

Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners on the record date will be entitled to receive the dividend.

TCS Dividend Payment Date

TCS said it will pay the interim dividend on Friday, July 31, 2026.

"The interim dividend shall be paid on Friday, July 31, 2026, to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose," the company said.

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Interim dividend: Rs 12 per equity share

Face value: Re 1 per share

Record date: July 15, 2026

Payment date: July 31, 2026

TCS Q1 FY27 Results at a Glance

TCS reported consolidated net profit of Rs 13,349 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 13,718 crore in the previous quarter, a decline of 2.7% quarter-on-quarter.

Consolidated revenue increased 2.2% sequentially to Rs 72,275 crore from Rs 70,698 crore in the March quarter.

TCS Share Price

Shares of TCS ended 0.39% lower at Rs 2,049.50 on Thursday, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.34%.

The stock opened at Rs 2,057.50 and traded between Rs 2,016 and Rs 2,065 during the session.

Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has traded between Rs 1,976.80 and Rs 3,399. The company had a market capitalisation of Rs 11.44 lakh crore at the close of trade, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07.

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