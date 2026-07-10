Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Viral Video: Burning Car Sparks Panic On Mumbai's Krishna Bridge

A moving car caught fire on Mumbai's Krishna Bridge, triggering panic but causing no injuries as occupants escaped safely. Firefighters quickly controlled the blaze while authorities launched an investigation into the cause.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Viral Video: Burning Car Sparks Panic On Mumbai's Krishna Bridge
umbai's Krishna Bridgetypically refers to the Shri Krishna Nagar Bridge in Borivali East.
PTI

A moving car caught fire on the Krishna Bridge in Mumbai, triggering panic on Friday morning. Fortunately, the occupants noticed smoke and exited the vehicle safely before the fire spread, resulting in no casualties.

Fire brigade teams arrived promptly to extinguish the blaze upon receiving the information, though the incident caused a temporary disruption to local traffic, according to India TV.

ALSO READ: Attention Travellers: Central Railway Cancels These Trains Till July 17 After Lonavala-Karjat Landslide

The team brought the blaze under control after strenuous efforts. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway.

Mumbai's Krishna Bridge typically refers to the Shri Krishna Nagar Bridge in Borivali East. The Shri Krishna Nagar Bridge in Borivali East serves as a vital artery for the neighbourhood. It crosses the Dahisar River on the periphery of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

ALSO READ: Will It Rain In Mumbai Today And This Weekend? Check IMD Weather Forecast

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

TCS Q1 Results In Six Simple Charts — Wage Hike Impact To AI Revenue Jump

TCS Q1 Results In Six Simple Charts — Wage Hike Impact To AI Revenue Jump

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com