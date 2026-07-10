Viral Video: Burning Car Sparks Panic On Mumbai's Krishna Bridge

A moving car caught fire on the Krishna Bridge in Mumbai, triggering panic on Friday morning. Fortunately, the occupants noticed smoke and exited the vehicle safely before the fire spread, resulting in no casualties.

Fire brigade teams arrived promptly to extinguish the blaze upon receiving the information, though the incident caused a temporary disruption to local traffic, according to India TV.

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The team brought the blaze under control after strenuous efforts. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway.

Mumbai's Krishna Bridge typically refers to the Shri Krishna Nagar Bridge in Borivali East. The Shri Krishna Nagar Bridge in Borivali East serves as a vital artery for the neighbourhood. It crosses the Dahisar River on the periphery of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

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