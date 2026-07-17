Royal Enfield Dealers Have A Stock Problem. A Fix Is Around The Corner

Royal Enfield's dealerships have a good problem to have: they cannot stock bikes fast enough. Channel inventory for the brand has been running at just 4-6 days, a fraction of the normal 15-20 days that motorcycle makers typically hold, as retail demand continues to outpace supply, Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note dated 16 July 2026.

Help is on the way. Eicher Motors, which owns Royal Enfield, is lifting production capacity to 132,000 units a month from July, up from around 120,000 units currently. Kotak expects the extra output to convert the pending order backlog into billed volumes and drive a step-up in the company's near-term run rate.

A Near-Monopoly On Premium Bikes



Royal Enfield's supply crunch is a function of just how dominant it has become. The brand holds an 85-90% share of India's premium motorcycle segment, defined as bikes above 250cc, a lead that has held firm even as rivals have crowded in with new launches. Kotak notes that competing models have largely expanded the segment rather than eaten into RE's share, underscoring the strength of the franchise.

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That segment is still early in its growth curve. Kotak expects premium motorcycles to grow at a 10% CAGR between FY2026 and FY2040, more than double the 3-4% pace projected for the broader motorcycle industry, as Indian buyers increasingly trade up from commuter bikes to higher-displacement machines.

Most Royal Enfield Owners Don't Come Back For A Second Bike

One number stands out in Kotak's note: only 5% of Royal Enfield's buyers today are replacement customers, well below the industry average of around 40%. That means the vast majority of its rapidly growing installed base has not yet returned to upgrade or replace their bikes. As that fleet matures, Kotak expects a fresh wave of repeat buyers to stack on top of new-customer additions, giving the company a structural demand cushion through future cycles.

Royal Enfield's Map Still Has Blank Spots

Royal Enfield's strength is heavily concentrated in a handful of states. It commands close to 39% market share in Delhi and holds similarly dominant positions in Kerala and Punjab, markets where premium ownership is already an aspiration. But in wealthier, industrial states such as Haryana and Gujarat, its share is still in single digits despite comparable income levels. For Kotak, this gap is less a red flag than a reserve tank, one that should fill up as incomes rise and the brand's aspirational pull deepens in these under-penetrated markets.

Between fresh capacity, a fast-thinning backlog and a replacement cycle that has barely begun, Royal Enfield's stock problem looks temporary. Kotak has upgraded Eicher Motors to ADD from SELL, with a revised fair value of Rs 7,950, valuing the core Royal Enfield business, a potential 250cc entry and the company's stake in truck maker VECV.

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