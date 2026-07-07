Big July Discount On EVs: Tata Motors Offers Relief Of Up To Rs 3 Lakh — Check Model Details

Tata Motors is offering big discounts on its range of electric vehicles in July to boost sales and clear old stock. You can save up to Rs 3 lakh on the select few models.

The Indian carmaker has offered discounts on Nexon EV, pre-facelift Tiago EV and Punch EV, among others. A potential buyer of a Nexon EV gets benefits of up to Rs 50,000, while the pre-facelift Tiago EV and Punch EV is available at discount of up to Rs 1.45 lakh. The Harrier EV also offers benefits of up to Rs 2.75 lakh through exchange, loyalty and other offers.

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The biggest discount remains on the Curvv EV model, offering up to Rs 3.35 lakh on older variants.

Top Details Of Discount On Tata Motors EV Models:

1. Tata Nexon EV buyers can get discounts of up to Rs 50,000 in the ongoing July sale. The offer includes a Rs 15,000 cash discount and up to Rs 35,000 exchange or scrappage bonus. The discount is available across all variants of the Nexon EV, according to a report by Rushlane.

2. Tiago EV Discounts: The pre-facelift Tata Tiago EV is available with discounts of up to Rs 1.45 lakh in July. MR variants get up to Rs 65,000 in total benefits, including a Rs 40,000 cash discount. LR variants offer higher savings with up to Rs 1 lakh cash discount, along with exchange, scrappage and other benefits.

3. Punch EV Discounts: The pre-facelift Tata Punch EV is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 1.45 lakh. As per reports, LR variants get the highest benefit, including a cash discount of up to Rs 1.1 lakh. MR variants can receive total benefits of up to Rs 1.25 lakh, with cash discounts reaching Rs 90,000, depending on the variant.

4. Harrier EV: The company's flagship electric offering, the Harrier EV, gets discounts of up to Rs 2.75 lakh. The Rushlane report explained that this model does not come with any cash discounts. However, customers can get up to Rs 1 lakh intervention benefit, up to Rs 1 lakh loyalty bonus and up to Rs 75,000 scrappage or exchange bonus.

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5. The highest discount is being offered by Tata Motors on Curvv EV models. These discounts worth Rs 3.35 lakh are for Curvv EV variants prior to X Series update in May 2026. Customers can get up to Rs 3 lakh cash discount in this model, making it one of the biggest offers available on Tata's EV range this month, the report added.

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