Former Afghanistan Pacer Shapoor Zadran Dies At 38 After Rare Immune Disorder

Former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran died on Tuesday, a day before his 39th birthday, after reportedly undergoing treatment for a rare severe immune system disorder at a hospital in New Delhi.

"With profound grief and deep sorrow, the Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns the passing of former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran," the Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a post on X.

Shapoor made his One-Day International debut in 2009 and represented Afghanistan in 80 international matches across formats, including 44 ODIs and 36 T20 Internationals.

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The left-arm pacer was widely regarded as one of the early architects of Afghanistan's rise in international cricket, playing a key role during the team's formative years on the global stage.

According to multiple media reports, Shapoor Zadran was diagnosed with Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, a rare and life-threatening hyperinflammatory syndrome that disrupts the body's immune system.

Describing him as "one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket," the Afghanistan Cricket Board said Zadran's dedication and commitment played a pivotal role in the growth of the sport in the country.

"Shapoor Zadran was one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket, whose dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment played a vital role in the rise and development of the game in our country."

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The board added that Zadran was among the cricketers who helped lay the foundations of Afghanistan's journey to the international stage.

The ACB said Zadran served Afghanistan cricket with "honor, courage, and pride," adding that his contributions would remain an enduring part of the country's cricketing history

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