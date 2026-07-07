HUL Q1 Results: Date, Dividend, Share Price History And More

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s (HUL) board of directors will be holding a meeting on July 28 for the consideration of their results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing on BSE from the company on Tuesday. The company has not made any mention of an impending dividend declaration for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

"This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors (‘Board Meeting') of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 28th July, 2026, inter alia, to consider the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2026 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the corresponding period," the filing said.

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HUL has also been dealing with rising input costs, a phenomenon affecting the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space at large. This has led to it implementing shrinkflation measures in its products.

By reducing product grammage while keeping prices unchanged, companies aim to offset rising costs while limiting the impact on consumer demand.

Distributor data showed that HUL has reduced the grammage of its Pears soap priced at Rs 20 from 60 grams to 57 grams.

The combination of price hikes and grammage reductions highlights the growing pressure on FMCG companies as they navigate a challenging cost environment. The main reason behind a sharp rise in input costs, particularly palm fatty acid distillate (PFAD), a key soap-making raw material, was due to supply chain disruptions due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia. PFAD prices have surged in recent months due to supply tightness and higher palm oil volatility.

HUL Q4 Results

Hindustan Unilever has announced an overall beat for the quarter ending March. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,992 crore versus an estimate of Rs 2,658 crore. Revenue for the fourth quarter is reported to be Rs 16,351 crore versus an estimate of Rs 16,279 crore.

Profit after tax rose 21.4% year-on-year to Rs 2,992 crore, compared with Rs 2,464 crore a year earlier. Revenue increased 7.6% YoY to Rs 16,351 crore, up from Rs 15,190 crore in the same period last year. The company reported a one-time gain of Rs 247 crore, reversing a loss of Rs 134 crore last year.

Ebitda grew year-on-year to Rs 3,841 crore. Ebitda margin stood at 23.5%, compared with 23.8% a year earlier. It has also announced a final dividend of Rs 22, subject to approval at the board meeting with the record date fixed at June 23.

HUL Share Price History

Share price of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. saw a 0.31% uptick to trade at Rs 2,208.80 apiece at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.13% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 2,200.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 2,202.00. During today's trading session, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 2,193.70 to Rs 2,219.40.

ALSO READ: Hindustan Unilever Q4 Results: Volume Growth Highest In 15 Quarters, Top Estimates

Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 2,022.50 and a high of Rs 2,750.00. On the performance front, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. share price is down 8.36% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitaliSation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. is Rs 6.06 Lakh Cr, with a P/E ratio of 49.95.

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