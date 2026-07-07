8th Pay Commission Latest Update: Key Meetings In Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Mumbai In July — What Comes Next?

The 8th Pay Commission has completed eight months of work and continues to engage with employee groups, unions and other stakeholders through meetings across various states before unveiling its final proposals.

After undertaking a series of state-level consultations in April, May and June, the 8th Pay Commission (8th CPC) has scheduled another round of stakeholder meetings in July. More visits to states and Union Territories are expected as the consultation process progresses.

Here is a list of its upcoming meetings:

Bhubaneswar: As part of its consultation drive, the 8th Pay Commission (8th CPC) has lined up a two-day meeting in Bhubaneswar on July 6-7, during which it will interact with representatives from various stakeholder groups.

Kolkata: Similar discussions are scheduled in Kolkata on July 9-10, with employee organisations and other stakeholders expected to participate.

Mumbai: The Railway Ministry has also indicated that the commission intends to tour Central Railway (CR) offices and facilities in Mumbai. While dates have not been finalised, the visit is aimed at giving members direct insight into employees' workplace conditions.

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As reported by PTI, the commission plans to visit Central Railway (CR) departments in Mumbai to better understand the working conditions faced by railway staff. Members are expected to observe everyday operations, maintenance activities and the risks associated with the job, with particular attention to track maintenance, signalling and control room operations.

Before finalising its recommendations, the commission consults ministries, labour representatives, pension bodies, central government organisations, employee unions and similar groups. The inputs are analysed to shape decisions on salary revisions, allowances, pension norms and compensation structures.

The consultation process is particularly important because the commission is expected to take these submissions into account while formulating its recommendations. The groups involved represent a sizable workforce and pensioner base, covering sectors such as defence and the railways.

A major point of interest in every Pay Commission report is the fitment factor, which forms the foundation for calculating revised basic pay.

Under the 7th Pay Commission, a fitment factor of 2.57 resulted in the minimum basic pay being revised to Rs 18,000 from Rs 7,000, while the minimum pension climbed from Rs 3,500 to Rs 9,000. Several employee bodies are now seeking a higher fitment factor from the 8th Pay Commission, but the government has not announced any decision. The matter is likely to become clearer once the commission presents its report.

The panel has been tasked with submitting its recommendations within 18 months of its constitution, pointing to a likely deadline of May 2027. Once the report is received, the Centre is expected to scrutinise its findings before taking a call on implementation.

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