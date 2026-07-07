After E-Rickshaw Scare, Video Shows Man Turning ATMs On, Off Using BAT BMS-Like App

Videos showing users shutting down Automated Teller Machines using a mobile application, have been gaining internet virality, according to news reports on Tuesday.

Reports noted that the app that the user in the video utilised to allegedly shut down these machines remotely had a similar user interace to that of the Chinese application BAT BMS.

BAT-BMS was developed by Chinese firm Shenzhen Grenergy Technology. The application was originally developed as a legitimate battery-monitoring tool built for solar, marine and off-grid lithium battery systems. It functionalities were abused by users who used them to shut down e-rickshaws by disconnecting them from their batteries. Due to these EVs running on battery systems, it made them an unwitting target of the application.

BAT-BMS was subsequently blocked by the Indian government due to these actions.

(This is a developing story.)

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