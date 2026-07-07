Buyback Alert: Teamlease' Rs 1,600/Share Offer Opens On July 9. Check Details

TeamLease Services Ltd. has given details of its Rs 238 crore buyback via an exchangle filing on Tuesday. The issue is set to open on July 9, 2026 and will close on July 15, 2026.

Besides this, payment to of consideration to eligible shareholders who participated in the buyback will be completed latest by July 22, and the last date of extinguishment of the equity shares bought back has been set as Aug. 4, 2026.

The board approved the plan to repurchase 14.88 lakh shares at Rs 1,600 apiece, which represents 8.87% equity, according to an exchange filing.

The buyback will be managed by Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. It will be conducted through a tender offer route. Promoter entities, who currently hold 31.11% in TeamLease, have expressed interest to participate in the proposed buyback. Foreign institutions hold 7.16% stake, mutual funds hold 49.07%, and others including public and public bodies hold 12.66%.

Investors should note that the record date for the purpose of determining shareholders eligible to participate in the buyback in accordance with the SEBI Buyback Regulations was July 03, 2026 (Friday).

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Accordingly, the recruitment company has outlined that under the Reserved category for small shareholders the buyback entitlement ratio is 14 equity shares for every 53 Equity shares held on the Record Date, and for the General category it is 14 Equity shares for every 163 equity shares held.

TeamLease Q4 Result Highlights

TeamLease net profit rose 5.2% at Rs 43.9 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 41.7 crore in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, according to its stock exchange notification on Wednesday.

Consolidate revenue of the company declined by 2.2% quarter-on-quarter for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 2,925 crore in comparison to Rs 2,990 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes rose 7.9% to Rs 45.6 crore from Rs 42.3 crore. Margins expanded to 1.6% from 1.4% in the previous quarter.

TeamLease Share Price

TeamLease' stock ended 0.18% higher at Rs 1,402.40 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday. This compared to a 0.13% decline in the benchmark Nifty index.

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