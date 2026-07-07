I&B Ministry: Satluj Released Without Required Certification; Nearly 100 Cuts Suggested

Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj has run into trouble just days after its OTT release. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) said the film was released on ZEE5 without completing the mandatory certification process, leading to its removal from the streaming platform in India.

According to the Ministry, the makers allegedly bypassed the certification process by changing the film's title and releasing it directly on OTT.

An official told ANI, "Satluj did not have the required certification for a theatrical release. Instead of complying with the certification process, the makers changed the film's title and released it on an OTT platform on Friday."

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I&B Ministry Explains It's Stand

The Ministry further claimed that the certification authority had recommended nearly 100 cuts to the film. Instead of carrying out those changes, the filmmakers allegedly opted to rename the project and release it digitally.

Officials also said the producers did not submit any request seeking approval or reconsideration before the film was released.

The Ministry maintained that the release violated the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, though it did not identify the specific provision involved.

ZEE5 Removes Satluj

Following the development, ZEE5 confirmed that Satluj has been removed from its platform in India.

In its statement, the streaming service said, "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity."

Diljit Dosanjh Says He Expected

Soon after the film was taken down, Diljit Dosanjh spoke about the issue during an Instagram Live session. The actor said, "What I had already expected is exactly what happened. I thought the film might get banned when offices would open on Monday, but I didn't know it would happen as early as Sunday evening.

Dosanjh added that he was still satisfied because the film had already reached many viewers. He said people had downloaded the film, and he was especially moved after learning that it was being screened using a projector at a Gurudwara Sahib.

ALSO READ | Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj Taken Down From ZEE5 'Until Further Notice'

Political Reactions

The removal also sparked political reactions. Senior Congress leader Pargat Singh criticised the decision, arguing that films dealing with alleged human rights violations should not be prevented from reaching audiences.

He said, "Power should be used, not misused. I think such a movie should never be banned. It should be seen and learned from, to understand how people misuse their power."

About Satluj

Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, Satluj is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film features Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role, alongside Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.

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