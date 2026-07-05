Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj Taken Down From ZEE5 'Until Further Notice'

ZEE5 has removed Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj from its India platform until further notice, citing current developments, even as it reaffirmed support for the film and its creators.

The streaming platform announced the decision in a post on X, days after the film drew widespread attention following its release.

"The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life," ZEE5 said.

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The company reiterated its backing for the project, saying it continues to stand by the film and its creative vision.

"At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives," the platform said.

Announcing the temporary withdrawal, ZEE5 said, "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity."

The company added that its commitment to filmmakers and meaningful storytelling remains unchanged.

"Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering," it said.

ALSO READ | Satluj Audience Review: Diljit Dosanjh's Hard-Hitting Performance Wins Praise

Satluj

Satluj, starring Diljit Dosanjh, is a biographical drama inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

Directed by Honey Trehan, the film follows Khalra's courageous investigation into the alleged illegal cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies during Punjab's militancy era in the 1980s and 1990s.

As he uncovers evidence and seeks justice for families of the disappeared, his work places him in grave danger, ultimately leading to his own abduction and killing.

Based on true events, Satluj is a powerful story of courage, truth and the fight for human rights.

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