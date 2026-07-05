Mexico Vs England, Live Streaming: Likely Lineups, How To Watch Harry Kane In Action In World Cup Match?

Co-hosts Mexico will aim to continue their impressive FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign when they take on former champions England in a high-stakes Round of 16 clash on Monday, July 6.

With a place in the quarter-finals on the line, the winner will face either five-time champions Brazil or Norway in the last eight.

Mexico's performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far

Heading into the Round of 16, Mexico remain one of only two teams yet to concede a goal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, underlining their defensive solidity throughout the tournament.

El Tri began their campaign with a clinical 2-0 victory over South Africa before edging past South Korea 1-0 in their second Group A fixture. They then wrapped up the group stage in emphatic fashion with a commanding 3-0 win over Czechia.

The perfect record of three wins from three matches saw Mexico finish atop Group A and cruise into the knockout stage with maximum points.

In the Round of 32, the co-hosts overcame Ecuador 2-0 thanks to goals from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez. The victory not only secured their place in the Round of 16 but also marked Mexico's first FIFA World Cup knockout-stage triumph since their 2-0 victory over Bulgaria in the 1986 edition.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup Schedule: Argentina vs Egypt, Portugal vs Spain, And More — Check All The 'Round Of 16' Fixtures

England's performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far

England kick-started their tournament with a thrilling 4-2 win over 2018 finalists Croatia. The Three Lions faced a minor setback in their next fixture as Ghana held them to a goalless draw. The Thomas Tuchel-coached side was back to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Panama.

Two wins and a draw saw England finish first in Group L and progress into the Round of 32.

England faced their first stern test of the tournament in the knockout stage against DR Congo. The Three Lions fell behind for the first time in their campaign after Brian Cipenga struck in the seventh minute, but captain Harry Kane led the response with two second-half goals as England rallied to claim a 2-1 victory and book their place in the Round of 16 while preserving their unbeaten record.

England vs Mexico Round of 16 Match Time and Venue

The highly anticipated Mexico vs England clash will be played at the Mexico City Stadium. While the Mexican government requested to bring forward the kick-off time fearing adverse weather conditions, after lengthy discussions involving FIFA, the Mexican Football Federation and English FA, the kick-off time remains unchanged. The match will begin at its original scheduled time of 5.30 AM IST on Monday, July 6.

Head to Head

Matches Played: 9

England wins: 6

Mexico wins: 2

Draws: 1

Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first)

England: W-W-D-W-W

Mexico: W-W-W-W-W

Mexico

Possible playing XI

Raúl Rangel; Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo, Gilberto Mora, Érik Lira, Luis Romo; Roberto Alvarado, Raúl Jiménez, Julián Quiñones

Substitutes

Carlos Acevedo, Guillermo Ochoa, Israel Reyes, Mateo Chávez, Luis Romo, Obed Vargas, Brian Gutiérrez, Orbelín Pineda, Edson Álvarez, César Huerta, Álvaro Fidalgo, Luis Chávez, Alexis Vega, Santiago Gimenez, Guillermo Martínez, Armando González

Coach

Javier Aguirre

England

Possible playing XI

Jordan Pickford; Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi, Nico O'Reilly, Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice; Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane

Substitutes

Dean Henderson, James Trafford, Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Jarell Quansah, Dan Burn, Djed Spence, Jordan Henderson, Morgan Rogers, Kobbie Mainoo, Eberechi Eze, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford

Coach

Thomas Tuchel

Players to watch

Gilberto Mora (Mexico): Keep an eye on Mexico wonderkid Gilberto Mora. When he took field against Ecuador, he became the second youngest player to feature in a World Cup knockout match at the age of just 17 years and 259 days old only behind Brazilian legend Pele. He also became Mexico's youngest ever World Cup player when he played against South Africa. Mora can put England's defence to test.

Harry Kane (England): England captain Harry Kane yet again proved why he is the most important player in the Thomas Tuchel's side. Not only is Kane a goal-scoring machine, but he is an inspirational leader. His leadership skills will be required in Mexico's testing conditions.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The Mexico vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Mexico vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 game will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

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