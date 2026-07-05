Buy, Sell Or Hold: Eternal, Swiggy, Anant Raj, Canara Bank And Siemens Energy — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Anant Raj Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Canara Bank Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy PC Jewellers Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Eternal Ltd.?

Ruchit Jain, Vice President of Equity Technical Research at Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, and Rajesh Agarwal, head of research, AUM Capital provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Anant Raj (CMP: Rs 554.70)

Agarwal: Hold

Prices are rangebound.

Next resistance at Rs 590-Rs 600.

Hold the stock.

Canara Bank (CMP: Rs 127.19)

Jain: Hold

Leadership has come more from private sector banks than PSU for upmove.

Support at Rs 117- Rs 120.

Keep stoploss at Rs 115.

Continue to hold for now.

Take a call on the stock post the numbers.

PC Jewellers (CMP: Rs 415.05)

Jain: Hold

Hold existing positions.

Don't recommend fresh buying.

ALSO READ:Trade Setup For July 6: Nifty's Break Above 24,400 Could Trigger Rally Towards 24,600 | Check Key Levels

Siemens Energy (CMP: Rs 415.05)

Agarwal: Buy

Buy the stock.

Eternal (CMP: Rs 415.05)

Agarwal: Buy

Buy the stock.

Better pick than Swiggy

Swiggy (CMP: Rs 415.05)

Agarwal: Sell

Try to leave the stock.

Buy Eternal instead.

ALSO READ: IPOs This Week: Kusumgar, Laser Power & Infra To Launch Mainboard Issues; Nine Listings Due

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.