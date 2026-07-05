The Week Ahead: TCS Earnings, Modi's Indo-Pacific Tour, India-US Trade Deal And Iran Talks

The week ahead spanning from July 6 - July 12 is expected to kickstart earnings season for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. set to release its financial results for the aforementioned quarter. Other notable developments expected include Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-nation visit, progress on the India-US trade deal as well as talks between the US and Iran.

TCS Q1 Earnings

TCS stated via an exchange filing that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for July 9 to approve the audited standalone and consolidated interim financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The Board of Directors will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend to the equity shareholders.

ALSO READ: TCS Sets Record Date For Interim Dividend; To Declare Q1 Results On July 9: Check Details

PM Modi's Indo-Pacific Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commence his six-day visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand from Monday.

The visit comes amid India's efforts to consolidate its relationship with major countries in Southeast Asia and the Pacific via cooperation in defence, trade, technologies, investment, and maritime security.

PM Modi is set to hold bilateral discussions with the leadership of all three countries, along with interacting with the business community and Indians living in these countries. This will be his fourth visit to Indonesia, the third bilateral visit to Australia as Prime Minister, and maiden visit to New Zealand.

India-US Trade Deal

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Tuesday that negotiations between India and the US regarding a trade deal was nearing completion.

"Most of this deal is complete. There are a few items that remain from both sides, but it's in the last one or 2% of that deal," Gor said.

Key progress on the trade deal is expected to be announced in the week to come.

US-Iran Talks

Iran and the US are expected to hold their next round of talks on July 11 to consolidate upon the diplomacy introduced by the Memorandum of Understanding inked between the two countries on June 18, in order to end the war between them and open up the Strait of Hormuz for global use.

ALSO READ: Q1 Results This Week: TCS, DMart, LTM Among Companies Declaring Earnings From July 6 To July 11

Key Economic Indicator News Developments

India is expected to release data regarding Bank Loan growth and deposit growth on July 10. The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry will be holding a a conference on 'GST 2.0: Towards a Simplified, Predictable and Data-Driven Tax Regime' on July 6 with key stakeholders from the government and industry expected to be in attendance. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit New York on 13 July 2026, to launch India's official campaign for the UN Security Council tenure 2028-29.

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