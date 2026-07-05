Q1 Results This Week: TCS, DMart, LTM Among Companies Declaring Earnings From July 6 To July 11

More than 20 companies will announce the results for the quarter ended June 30 this week. Investors and analysts will look forward to the results to understand how the companies fared in the January-March quarter.

Several of the companies have also scheduled an earnings call to discuss the results with investors and analysts. Alongside the earnings, the boards of few firms will also consider an interim dividend for eligible shareholders, with a record date to be set accordingly.

Big names scheduled to announce their Q1FY27 results this week include Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), L&T Finance, LIC, Avenue Supermarts and Anand Rathi Wealth.

Q1 Results Calendar: Full List Of Companies That Will Share Earnings This Week

July 6: Betala Global Securities, Longspur International Ventures, Stellant Securities (India)

Betala Global Securities, Longspur International Ventures, Stellant Securities (India) July 7: Chambal Breweries & Distilleries

July 8 : Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Innovatus Entertainment Networks, Majestic Research Services and Solutions

: Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Innovatus Entertainment Networks, Majestic Research Services and Solutions July 9 : Asian Hotels (East), Anand Rathi Wealth, Eimco Elecon (India), GM Breweries, Gujarat Hotels, Tata Consultancy Services

: Asian Hotels (East), Anand Rathi Wealth, Eimco Elecon (India), GM Breweries, Gujarat Hotels, Tata Consultancy Services July 10 : Elecon Engineering Company, L&T Finance, International Travel House

: Elecon Engineering Company, L&T Finance, International Travel House July 11: Avantel, Avenue Supermarts (DMart), LTM (formerly LTIMindtree)

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Tata Consultancy Services Q1FY27 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated June 22, TCS said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for July 9 to approve the audited standalone and consolidated interim financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The Board of Directors will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend to the equity shareholders.

ALSO READ: From Revenue To Margin Outook, How Will TCS, Infosys, Coforge, Mphasis And Other Peers Perform

Avenue Supermarts Q1FY27 Results: Date

Avenue Supermarts will hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on July 11 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

ALSO READ: DMart Operator Avenue Supermarts Shares Sink 5% As Q1 Business Update Disappoints Brokerages

L&T Finance Q1FY27 Results: Date

In an exchange filing dated June 30, L&T Finance said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 10 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

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