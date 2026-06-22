TCS Sets Record Date For Interim Dividend; To Declare Q1 Results On July 9: Check Details

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has made some key announcements related to upcoming dividend payouts and financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027.

The IT major in a regulatory filing on Friday announced that its board of directors will mull a special dividend in a meeting scheduled for July 9, 2026. If declared, the cut off date for the special dividend will also be July 15.

TCS Q1 Results: Date

TCS said that its board of directors will be meeting on July 9, 2026, to inter-alia consider the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the first quarter ending 30th June 2026.

TCS Trading Window Closure

The company will close the trading window for the earnings release of the quarter ending June 30, 2026 in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended.

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Accordingly, trading window for dealing in the securities of the company shall remain closed from June 23, 2026 to July 11, 2026 (both days inclusive).

TCS Q4 Result

TCS reported a 29% sequential rise in its net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26, according to an exchange filing. The IT giant registered its consolidated bottom-line at Rs 13,720 crore for quarter ended March 31, 2026. In the previous quarter its net profit stood at Rs 10,657 crore. Analysts on Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 13,581 crore.

Revenue rose 5.5% to Rs 70,698 crore from Rs 67,087 crore, beating analysts' estimate of Rs 67,087 crore.

Earnings before interest and taxes rose 6% to Rs 17,870 crore, up 6% from Rs 16,889 crore in Q3, FY26. Whereas EBIT margin stood at 25.3%, compared to 25.2% in the third quarter.

The Tata-group IT company has also announced a final dividend of Rs 31 per share for the financial year 2025-26, rewarding shareholders following the release of its fourth-quarter financial results.

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