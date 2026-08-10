Why Students Are Opposing CJI Surya Kant As Chief Guest At Hyderabad Law University Convocation

A group of graduating students at the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad, has urged the university to reconsider its reported decision to invite Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as the chief guest for this year's convocation.

The students cited CJI's conduct during a recent Supreme Court hearing on police action against Jantar- Mantar protesters, NDTV reported.

In a representation to the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and faculty, the students said the choice of dignitary should reflect the university's commitment to constitutional rights and reasoned engagement with grievances.

Their objection comes from the top court's reported reluctance to urgently take up a plea over police handling of the "Chalo Sansad" demonstration held at Jantar Mantar on 20 July, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party over concerns including the conduct of the NEET examination and the National Testing Agency's functioning.

Citing media reports, the students mentioned that when the matter came up for urgent mentioning on 22 July, the CJI told counsel not to waste the court's time or their own, and, when offered video evidence of alleged police excesses, said the bench had no time to watch videos.

Counsel was also reportedly cut off mid-submission while outlining the protest's underlying issues.

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The students said a separate letter petition had already been sent to the CJI, urging suo motu intervention over injuries to more than 170 protesters, including women and children, while citing the safeguards laid down in the DK Basu vs State of West Bengal judgment.

"For us as a graduating batch, receiving our degrees from a dignitary whose recent public conduct, as reported, appears dismissive of serious allegations of police brutality against protesting citizens sits uncomfortably with the values we were taught at NALSAR," the representation said.

They asked the administration to "strongly reconsider" the invitation and to consult the graduating batch before formally extending it, besides seeking a meeting to discuss the issue and a response, preferably by Monday.

ALSO READ: 'Don't Waste Our Time': CJI Surya Kant Refuses To Hear Plea Over Police Action On Student Protesters

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