Molbio Diagnostics IPO Opens Today: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

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HDFC Securities

Molbio Diagnostics Ltd. IPO

10 Key Things to Know Before You Subscribe

1. IPO Dates

The Molbio Diagnostics IPO will open for subscription on August 10, 2026 and close on August 12, 2026. The issue is a 100% book-built offer and will be listed on both the NSE and BSE.

2. Price Band

The company has fixed the price band at Rs 768-807 per share. Eligible employees will receive a discount of Rs 76 per share. The face value of each share is Rs 1.

3. IPO Size

The IPO is worth up to Rs 940 crore, comprising of fresh Issue of up to Rs 200 crore and Offer for Sale (OFS) up to 91.66 lakh equity shares by existing shareholders.

ALSO READ: Dhoot Transmission IPO Opens On Aug. 10: 10 Key Things to Know Before You Subscribe

4. Lot Size and Minimum Investment

Investors can apply for a minimum of 18 equity shares and in multiples thereof requring a minimum investment of 13,824 and the lower price band.

5. Reservation Breakdown

The IPO allocation is structured as follows:

QIBs: Up to 50% of the issue

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): At least 15%

Retail Investors: At least 35%.

6. Objects of the Issue

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for:

Establishing an R&D facility and Centre of Excellence through its subsidiary Bigtec.

Purchasing plant, machinery and equipment for facilities in Goa and Visakhapatnam.

General corporate purposes.

7. Lead Managers and registrar

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies India, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book running lead manager for the public issue while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the offer.

8. Financial Performance

Molbio has reported robust growth in recent years:

Revenue from operations: RS 1,446 crore in FY26 vs Rs 837 crore in FY24.

Adjusted PAT: Rs 164 crore in FY26 vs Rs 84 crore in FY24.

EPS: Rs 14.8 in FY26 vs Rs 9.1 in FY24.

9. About the Company

Molbio Diagnostics is a point-of-care diagnostics company known for its Truenat molecular testing platform, which enables rapid diagnosis of diseases such as tuberculosis, COVID-19, hepatitis, HIV and HPV. The company has sold more than 12,500 devices across over 90 countries and holds patents in more than 100 countries.

Key Risks:

Heavy dependence on government and public healthcare contracts.

High reliance on tuberculosis diagnostic kits.

Customer concentration, with the top 10 customers contributing over 83% of revenue in FY26.

Continued need for R&D investments and regulatory approvals.

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Hdfc Sec Molbio Ipo.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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