Dhoot Transmission IPO Opens On Aug. 10: 10 Key Things to Know Before You Subscribe

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Anand Rathi Report

Here are the 10 things to know before investing

1. IPO Dates

The Dhoot Transmission IPO will open for subscription on August 10, 2026, and close on August 12, 2026. The shares will be listed on both the National Stock Exchange and the BSE on Aug. 17.

2. IPO Size

Dhoot Transmission is a mainboard IPO that will raise Rs 3,067 crore comprising of fresh Issue of Rs 1,400 crore and Offer for Sale (OFS) worth Rs 1,667 crore (1.91 crore shares by existing sellers).

3. Price Band

The company has fixed a price band in the range of Rs 829-871 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 2 each.

4. Lot Size

Investors can bid for a minimum of 17 shares and in multiples thereof, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,807 at the upper end of the price band.

ALSO READ: LEAP India IPO Opens: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

5. Object of the issue

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for:

Setting up new wiring harness manufacturing plants in Haryana and Tamil Nadu

Funding inorganic growth opportunities

Repayment of borrowings

Investment in subsidiaries for debt repayment purposes.

6. Lead Managers and registrar

Axis Capital, Jefferies India, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Nomura Financial Advisory & Securities (India), SBI Capital Markets and 360 ONE WAM are the book running lead managers for the public issue while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue.

7. About the Company

Dhoot Transmission is a leading electrical and electronics company engaged in designing, manufacturing and supplying wiring harnesses, battery packs, sensors, electronic controllers, automotive switches, connectors and terminals for automotive and industrial applications. The company is among the top two players in India's 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler wiring harness market and is a leader in EV wiring harnesses for these segments.

As on March 31, 2026, it had 22 operational manufacturing facilities, 3 engineering and design support centers and 7 warehouses across India and key international locations, providing access to major automotive clusters in India and globally.

8. Peer Comparison

Minda Corporation, Uno Minda, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, and Sona BLW Precision Forgings are among Dhoot Transmission's listed auto component peers.

9. Why Consider the IPO?

Strong leadership position in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler wiring harness market.

Growing exposure to electric vehicles, with EV-related products accounting for about 24% of FY26 revenue.

Long-standing relationships with marquee OEMs such as Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India and Royal Enfield.

Benefits from rising electrification, premiumisation and higher electronic content in vehicles.

Anand Rathi has assigned a"Subscribe for Long Term" rating to the issue.

10. Key Risks

Sector concentration risk

Customer concentration risk

Capital intensive operations and working capital requirements

Raw material price, availability and supplier concentration risk

International supply chain risk

Manufacturing facility concentration risk.

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Anand Rathi Dhoot Ipo.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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