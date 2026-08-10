Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On August 10

Gold Rate Today: Gold price, as per Bullion.co.in, stood at Rs 1,52,160 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,32,660 per kg around 7 am on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026.

Gold Price Today in India

In India, the price of 24K gold stood at Rs 1,52,160 per 10gm, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,39,480 per 10gm. In the past month, 24K gold price gained around 5.7% while during the past year it rose 49.04%.

Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest amongst the top cities across India.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,51,890 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,51,630 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,52,330 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,51,690 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,52,010 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,52,130 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,39,233, Delhi price stood at Rs 1,38,994, Chennai at Rs 1,39,636, Kolkata at Rs 1,39,049, Bengaluru at Rs 1,39,434, and Hyderabad at Rs 1,39,453 per 10gm.

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,32,660 per kg on Monday, while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,15,211 per kg. Silver 999 fine was up 4.34%% over a month, while it gained more than 100% over a year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,32,230 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,31,830 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,32,910 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,31,930 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,32,420 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,32,600 per kg

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